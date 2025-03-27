Attempted armed break-in at residence, bullets fired while fleeing after being chased

According to the police and local residents, two armed youths attempted to break the lock and enter a flat in the Saikat Residential Area building in the afternoon. At that time, no one was present in the flat. Upon noticing the incident, residents of a neighbouring flat began shouting. In response, the two youths fired gunshots while fleeing the scene.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported. Out of fear, the local residents refrained from attempting to apprehend them.

Patenga police station officer-in-charge (OC), Shafiqul Islam informed Prothom Alo that the flat is occupied by a married couple who work in the garment sector. They are currently visiting their village home in Raozan. Apart from a bed and a wardrobe, there are no other significant belongings in the flat.