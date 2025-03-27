Attempted armed break-in at residence, bullets fired while fleeing after being chased
Two armed youths have attempted to break the lock and enter a residence in Chattogram city. Upon noticing the incident, local residents chased them. The suspects then fled the scene while firing bullets.
The incident took place at a building named ‘Jasimer building’ in the Uttar Muslimabad Saikat Residential Area, under the jurisdiction of Patenga police station of the port city around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.
According to the police and local residents, two armed youths attempted to break the lock and enter a flat in the Saikat Residential Area building in the afternoon. At that time, no one was present in the flat. Upon noticing the incident, residents of a neighbouring flat began shouting. In response, the two youths fired gunshots while fleeing the scene.
However, no casualties or injuries were reported. Out of fear, the local residents refrained from attempting to apprehend them.
Patenga police station officer-in-charge (OC), Shafiqul Islam informed Prothom Alo that the flat is occupied by a married couple who work in the garment sector. They are currently visiting their village home in Raozan. Apart from a bed and a wardrobe, there are no other significant belongings in the flat.
The OC further stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether the individuals attempted to enter the flat for robbery or any other reason. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the armed youths.
If the occupants of the flat file a complaint at the police station, it will be duly recorded, he added.