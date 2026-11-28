Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has identified 106 land border routes across 21 districts as vulnerable to drug smuggling into the country. Yaba, crystal meth (ice), phensedyl, heroin, cannabis and other drugs enter through these routes along the Indian and Myanmar borders. However, traffickers' routes are not limited to land borders alone. They are also using the rivers of the Sundarbans and the Bay of Bengal.

The information on these drug entry routes was outlined in separate reports by BGB and the Coast Guard. The reports were presented at a recent meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Department of Narcotics Control also submitted a report at the meeting, detailing drug smuggling through various border areas and waterways across the country.

The reports showed that drugs are entering Bangladesh through the southeastern, eastern, southwestern, northwestern, northern and northeastern borders.