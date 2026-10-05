Planned in afternoon, attack at night, 2 gangs supplied men

A dispute over land and an access road culminated in a calculated plot to attack a housing project—hatched inside a local eatery and executed at night by hired operatives from two criminal gangs.

According to investigative sources, this armed assault on the New Gini Housing Project near ECB Chattar in the capital unfolded following a meeting in the afternoon and a subsequent gathering later in the day.

Sources said that following the afternoon strategy meeting, assailants gathered at two distinct locations. Approximately 200 attackers made their way to the site on foot and aboard five pickup trucks. At around 10:30 pm, the group launched their attack by opening fire at the main gate.

The attackers comprised members of criminal groups led by Ibrahim and Mamun from Mirpur in the capital. Ibrahim, the convener of the Bhasantek Thana unit BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), is listed in police records as ‘Killer Ibrahim’.

The planning meeting took place in the afternoon inside an eatery near ECB Circle. By 4:00 pm, one group gathered in the field opposite the Dewanpara Two-Storey Mosque in Bhasantek, while another assembled in the Manikdi area.

Sources involved with the investigation state that armed with firearms and wooden batons, around 200 men travelled from those gathering points to the New Gini Housing Project via five pickup trucks and on foot. At approximately 10:30 pm, they breached the project by opening fire at the entrance.