Hundreds enrolled at medical colleges through leaked question: CID

Question papers of the admission tests for medical colleges were leaked 10 times in 16 the last years, said Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) chief Mohammad Ali Mia.

CID chief, an additional inspector general of police, was speaking at a press conference held at the headquarters of the department on Sunday.

The briefing was organised to disclose details of 12 persons arrested by the CID in connection with medical exams question paper leak.

CID arrested them from Dhaka and different parts of the country in drives between 30 July and 9 August.

The arrested persons are- Moyez Uddin Ahmed, Soheli Jaman, Md Abu Raihan, ZM Salehin Alias Shovon, Md Zobaidur Rahman alias Jony, Jillur Hasan alias Rony, Imrul Kayes alias Himel, Jahirul Islam Bhuiyan alias Muktar, Rawshan Ali alias Himu, Akteruzzaman Tushar, Jahir Uddin Ahmed alias Bappi and Abdul Kuddus Sarker. CID said some of the arrestees are physicians.

Mohammad Ali Mia said two persons named Jashim Uddin and Mohammad Salam were arrested in 2020 in connection with a question leak case. Jashim Uddin was the lynchpin of the gang. His cousin Salam works as a machine operator in the health education press. They gave deposition in the court under section 64. The names of the 12 persons appeared in the depositions of Jashim and Salam.