Hundreds enrolled at medical colleges through leaked question: CID

Question papers of the admission tests for medical colleges were leaked 10 times in 16 the last years, said Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) chief Mohammad Ali Mia.
CID chief, an additional inspector general of police, was speaking at a press conference held at the headquarters of the department on Sunday.
The briefing was organised to disclose details of 12 persons arrested by the CID in connection with medical exams question paper leak.
CID arrested them from Dhaka and different parts of the country in drives between 30 July and 9 August.
The arrested persons are- Moyez Uddin Ahmed, Soheli Jaman, Md Abu Raihan, ZM Salehin Alias Shovon, Md Zobaidur Rahman alias Jony, Jillur Hasan alias Rony, Imrul Kayes alias Himel, Jahirul Islam Bhuiyan alias Muktar, Rawshan Ali alias Himu, Akteruzzaman Tushar, Jahir Uddin Ahmed alias Bappi and Abdul Kuddus Sarker. CID said some of the arrestees are physicians.
Mohammad Ali Mia said two persons named Jashim Uddin and Mohammad Salam were arrested in 2020 in connection with a question leak case. Jashim Uddin was the lynchpin of the gang. His cousin Salam works as a machine operator in the health education press. They gave deposition in the court under section 64. The names of the 12 persons appeared in the depositions of Jashim and Salam.
The CID chief said they came to know that the members of the gang leaked question papers 10 times from 2001 to the next 16 consecutive years. The gang members amassed a huge amount of money through leaking the questions illegally. Many bank cheques and admit cards were recovered from them. The arrested persons made bank transactions worth millions from their accounts. There would be further investigation into whether the arrested persons were guilty in the money laundering prevention act.
CID also said, of the arrested persons Moyez Uddin Ahmed and Soheli Jaman are husband and wife. Moyez is one of the kingpins of the question leak gang. He obtained an MBBS degree from Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. He got involved with the gang through a coaching centre named ‘Fame’. He got hundreds of students admitted to medical colleges illegally by leaking question papers. He is charged in both question paper leak and money laundering cases. Moyez Uddin was a leader of Islami Chhatra Shibir and became known as a pro-Jamaat physician. His wife Soheli, also a graduate of Mymensingh Medical College, got involved with the gang through Fame Coaching Centre. Soheli is a physician of National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital.
According to the CID, detainee Abu Raihan was a student of Dhaka Dental College. He got question papers in 2005 and enrolled at the Dhaka Dental College. Later he got involved in the question leak ring. He ran a private coaching centre and saw patients at a private diagnostic centre in Hosssainpur in Kishoreganj.
The CID said M Salehin Alias Shovon, one the ringleaders of medical question leak gangs, is an accused in the case over leaking medical admission test question. He passed from Sir Salimullah Medical College. Later, he got involved in question leaking through 3 Doctors coaching centre and made huge amount of money. Shovon, who once was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion in 2015, was a leader of Jatiyatabadi Chattra Dal in Sir Salimullah Medical College.
According to the CID, Zobaidur Rahman alias Jony, owner of Medico coaching centre, got involved in this ring in 2005. He was an associate of Jasim and made huge fortune, built home and purchased cars through question leaks. He aided hundreds of students to enroll at medical college through leaking medical admission test questions. Jony was the president of Chattra Dal’s Sir Salimullah Medical College unit and became the central health secretary of Chattra dal later. Currently, he is the central health secretary of Juba dal.
CID said Zillur Hasan, a physician at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), was involved in this gang in 2005. He was arrested by RAB from Rangpur during the medical admission test in 2015. He was a leader of Chattra Dal in Rangpur Medical College. Currently, he is involved with Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) and a member of BNP’s physician team that treat injured BNP leaders.
According to the CID, Imrul Kayes got involved with this gang through his father Abdul Kuddus. He passed from Community Based Medical College Bangladesh in Mymensingh. Imrul Kayes, who is the elder brother of detained Jasim, operated a question leak ring and aided many students to enroll at various medical college. Detained Rowshan Ali is a close friend of ringleader Jasim. Rowshan Ali was a student of Jagannath University and he has been involved in leaking question of medical admission test since 2006.
The CID said detained Aktaruzzman, an associate of Jasim, is an accused in the case over leaking medical admission test question. He ran E-Haque Coaching Centre and was arrested by RAB in 2015. Detained Jahir Uddin, an associate of Jasim, ran education consultancy firm Universal in the capital’s Farmgate and supplied questions that were leaked by various medical coaching centres including Primate and 3 Doctors. Abdul Kuddus, who was the principal of Mintu Memorial High School in Tangail, was also an associate of Jasim. He got involved with this gang through the admission of her daughter Kamrul Nahar Koly in 2006. Later, he along with his son Imrul Kayes built a question leak syndicate in Tangail and Mymensingh.