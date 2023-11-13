Two sisters found dead at Hazaribagh residence

Blood soaked bodies of two sisters were recovered from a flat in the city’s Hazaribagh area.

The bodies were recovered at night on Sunday. Throat of one of the bodies was found slit. The deceased sisters are Nasrin Akter, 30, and Jesmin Akter, 44.

Police found the throat-slit body of Jasmine and took Nasrin to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared her dead.