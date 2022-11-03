11 BNP men remanded over attack on ex-judge Manik

A Dhaka court has granted two-day remand for 11 leaders-activists of BNP and associate bodies arrested over attack on former Supreme Court Judge AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court’s (CMM) magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari granted the remand on Thursday after police produced the arrested persons before the court seeking a five-day remand for each of them.

The remanded persons are JCD’s central joint secretary Maksudur Rahman, former joint secretary of JCD’s Jagannath University unit Md Shakhawat Hossain Khan, Kolabagan thana JCD’s members Md Robin Khan and Md Sagar, BNP leaders Jashim Uddin, Harun Or Rashid, Matiur Rahman, Shamim Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Ariful Islam and Abu Taher.