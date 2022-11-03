11 BNP men remanded over attack on ex-judge Manik

Additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) AKM Hafiz Akhter disclosed the information of arrest at a press briefing at DMP media centre on Thursday afternoon.
He said the attack was carried out on Wednesday afternoon in Paltan area. A case was filed with Paltan police station in connection with the attack later in the night.
Hafiz Akhter said BNP men from the party’s rally attacked the former judge.
The detective branch of police has been given the responsibiltiy of investigating the case, said Hafiz adding that all the persons involved with the attack would be brought to book.
The judge's gunman Md Rafiqul Islam filed the case against 40-50 unidentified BNP men.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik alleged that the attackers beat him and his gunman up.
Gunman police constable Rafiqul Islam said the attack was carried out from BNP rally.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury went to retirement in 2015 and has been vocal against communalism and fundamentalism since then.