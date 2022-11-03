Crime

11 BNP men remanded over attack on ex-judge Manik

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A Dhaka court has granted two-day remand for 11 leaders-activists of BNP and associate bodies arrested over attack on former Supreme Court Judge AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court’s (CMM) magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari granted the remand on Thursday after police produced the arrested persons before the court seeking a five-day remand for each of them.

The remanded persons are JCD’s central joint secretary Maksudur Rahman, former joint secretary of JCD’s Jagannath University unit Md Shakhawat Hossain Khan, Kolabagan thana JCD’s members Md Robin Khan and Md Sagar, BNP leaders Jashim Uddin, Harun Or Rashid, Matiur Rahman, Shamim Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Ariful Islam and Abu Taher.

Additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) AKM Hafiz Akhter disclosed the information of arrest at a press briefing at DMP media centre on Thursday afternoon.

He said the attack was carried out on Wednesday afternoon in Paltan area. A case was filed with Paltan police station in connection with the attack later in the night.

Hafiz Akhter said BNP men from the party’s rally attacked the former judge.

The detective branch of police has been given the responsibiltiy of investigating the case, said Hafiz adding that all the persons involved with the attack would be brought to book.

The judge's gunman Md Rafiqul Islam filed the case against 40-50 unidentified BNP men.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik alleged that the attackers beat him and his gunman up.

Gunman police constable Rafiqul Islam said the attack was carried out from BNP rally.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury went to retirement in 2015 and has been vocal against communalism and fundamentalism since then.

