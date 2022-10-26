Crime

Graft case trial against Mirza Abbas to continue: Supreme Court

Mirza Abbas
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal to suspend proceedings of a graft case against BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leader and former minister Mirza Abbas, reports news agency UNB.

A bench of five justices led by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddque passed the order.

With the order the court has cleared the way for trial proceedings against Mirza Abbas, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

Advocate Abdur Rezak Khan and Sagir Hossain Leon represented the petitioner’s side during the hearing.

On 16 August, 2007, ACC assistant director Md. Shafiul Alam filed the case with Ramna police station for acquiring Tk 59.7 million in excess of his known sources of income and hiding information of Tk 3.35 million.

Earlier, on 11 November, 2018, the High Court rejected an appeal to suspend the trial proceeding against Mirza Abbas in this case.

The case is currently under trial at Dhaka Special Judge Court-6.

