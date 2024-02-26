143 Rohingya given Bangladeshi passport in 3 months: DB

Twenty-three members of the ring have been detained, Harun said while speaking at a media conference at the DMP media centre in the capital.

DMP’s Lalbagh Division detective members detained 13 people, including three Rohingya women, from the capital’s Agargaon, Mohammadpur, Jatrabari and Badda on Friday last and seized documents to be used to prepare passports, prepared passports, and computers.

Based on their information, another eight members, including two Ansar members, of the ring were detained from Cox’s Bazar, Tangail and Dhaka Sunday. All of the people who were detained on Friday were placed on five-day police remand for further questioning.