UP chairman detained over stone theft from Sada Pathor in Sylhet
Police have arrested Purbo Islampur Union Parishad Chairman in connection with the theft of stones from Sada Pathor, a popular tourist spot in Companiganj upazila of the district.
UP chairman Alamgir Hossain Alam was arrested around 5am on Thursday from Companiganj, said officer in charge (OC) Uzair Al Mahmud Adnan of Companiganj police station.
He was arrested in a joint drive by the district administration and law enforcement agencies that began Wednesday midnight to recover stolen stones from the area.
So far, around 12,000 cubic feet of stones have been recovered from the banks of the Dhalai River, OC Adnan said .
Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azizunnahar said a six-member team with the help of joint forces seized the stones from different locations and redistributed those at Sada Pathor and other parts of the Dhalai River.