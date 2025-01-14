Concern as professional criminals on the prowl

Demanding ransom and openly hacking people for extortion, compounded with the scare of snatching, have increased fear of people. In recent times, businessmen in different areas have received threats. Police find involvement of professional criminals in these incidents.

On Friday night, some 8-10 miscreants hacked businessman Ehteshamul Haque with machetes in front of Multiplan Center in Elephant Road in Dhaka. Law enforcers found the connection of ‘Emon Group’ with the incident.

Several sources from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said most of the people involved with crimes on the rise after 5 August such as abduction, extortion, snatching and dacoity are members of professional crime gangs. Not only in the city, professional criminals have become active in other parts of the country too. The rise of professional and top criminals has been discussed in meetings of top officials of law enforcers. The home ministry on 26 December in 2001 published a list of 23 top criminals. Many of them have now become active again.

DMP sources said activities of top criminals have increased in Dhanmondi, Elephant Road, New Market, Nilkhet, Hazaribagh, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Motijheel, Badda and Mohakhali areas. The names of Sanjidul Islam alias Captain Emon, Imamul Hasan Helal alias Picchi Helal, Abbas Ali alias Killer Abbas and Subrata Bain are coming up. All of them sans Emon were on the list of top criminals in 2001. Although Emon's name is not on the list, Emon has been one of the most talked about names in Dhaka's crime world for two decades.