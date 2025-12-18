Formal charge against Quader, 6 others for crimes against humanity
The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today filed formal charge against seven individuals including Awami League (AL) General Secretary and former minister Obaidul Quader in a case filed against them with the ICT on the charges of committing crime against humanity during the July Mass Uprising.
Other accused of the case are – Awami League Joint General Secretary A F M Bahauddin Nasim, former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, Jubo League President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, President of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League Saddam Hossain and its General Secretary Wali Asif Inan.
Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim confirmed the matter to the media, but refrained from disclosing further details.
The case is likely to be referred to ICT-2 later. All the accused are currently at large.