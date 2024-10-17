Arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader among 45

The International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with warrants for 44 others, including Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.

The warrants were issued on Thursday following two separate pleas. The tribunal's trial for the killings during the student-led mass uprising began Thursday morning.

Chief prosecutor of the tribunal, lawyer Mohammad Tajul Islam, commented on the widespread nature of these crimes across Bangladesh.

He stated, "I appealed to the court that if the accused individuals, who are extremely influential, are not arrested, it will be impossible to conduct a thorough investigation. General people, even family members of the deceased, do not dare to speak out due to fear. In the interest of a fair investigation, we requested the issuance of arrest warrants."