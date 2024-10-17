ICT
Arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader among 45
The International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with warrants for 44 others, including Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.
The warrants were issued on Thursday following two separate pleas. The tribunal's trial for the killings during the student-led mass uprising began Thursday morning.
Chief prosecutor of the tribunal, lawyer Mohammad Tajul Islam, commented on the widespread nature of these crimes across Bangladesh.
He stated, "I appealed to the court that if the accused individuals, who are extremely influential, are not arrested, it will be impossible to conduct a thorough investigation. General people, even family members of the deceased, do not dare to speak out due to fear. In the interest of a fair investigation, we requested the issuance of arrest warrants."
Tajul Islam confirmed that the court granted the plea, ordering the arrest of Sheikh Hasina and requiring her to appear before the court by 18 November.
In another plea, the tribunal was asked to issue an arrest warrant for Obaidul Quader and 43 other individuals, including members of the cabinet, which the tribunal also approved.
The chief prosecutor noted that many of these individuals still hold significant positions within the state, which is why their names have not been disclosed.
The International Crimes Tribunal chairman, justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, was present alongside two tribunal members, justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and retired district and sessions judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
The tribunal was established in 2010 to address crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War. It has already tried and executed several individuals for such crimes, and multiple other accused are currently on trial.
Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and left the country on 5 August in response to the student-led mass uprising.
Following her departure, the interim government announced that it would pursue trials for crimes against humanity committed during this movement through the International Crimes Tribunal.