Police ASI suspended over snatching gold

A police officer has been temporarily suspended over snatching 40 bhori of gold from a gold trader at gunpoint in Faridpur’s Bhanga upazila.

A departmental probe has been launched against the suspended assistant sub inspector of Bhanga police station Md Babul Hossain, 35.

The ASI and his associate Mehedi Hasan Munshi alias Mridul, 25, a resident of Bhanga’s Hogladangi Sadardi area, were arrested on Wednesday.