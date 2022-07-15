Police ASI suspended over snatching gold

Gold trader Pappu Biswas, son of Ajit Biswas and a resident of Kamthana village in Narail’s Lohagara upazila, filed a case with Bhanga police station on 13 July accusing the duo of snatching the gold from him at gunpoint on 7 July night.
According to the case statement, Pappu Biswas has a jewelry shop in Jashore city. He bought 110 bhori gold from some gold traders of Bhanga Bazar on 7 July.
On his way back, gold trader Pappu was intercepted by ASI Babul and Mehedi. The police official snatched the gold from the trader’s possession saying the gold was illegal.
Although Pappu showed all his documents as a businessman, the police official kept 40 bhori gold and gave him back the remaining 70 bhori.
Pappu filed a case accusing the two six days after the incident.
The police arrested two accused on the vary day and recovered the snatched gold from ASI Babul’s possession from his residence at Bhanga’s Kapuria Sadardi area.
Superintendent of Faridpur police Md Alimuzzaman said suspended ASI Babul would be quizzed upon permission of the court for sake of the departmental probe.