The anti-corruption watchdog Wednesday approved a chargesheet against three former and one current Biman Bangladesh Airlines high-ups for their “involvement in corruption in the recruitment of pilots.”

The accused are Abul Munim Mosaddiq Ahmed, former Biman managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Captain Farhat Hasan, former MD, CEO and flight operations director, Partha Kumar Pandit, former director (administration) and principal of the Bangladesh Airlines Training Center, and Fakhrul Hossain Chowdhury, manager (recruitment).