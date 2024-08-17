Tk 30m, foreign currency seized from ex-secretary Shah Kamal’s residence

Dhaka Metropolitan Police said, tipped off, a team of police raided house no. 29/2 and 3 at block F on Babar Shah Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur and seized those local and foreign currencies.

Police also recovered prize bonds worth over Tk 74,000. Of the seized foreign currencies, there were 3,000 US dollars, 1,320 Malaysian ringgit, 2,969 Saudi riyals, 4,122 Singapore dollars, 1,915 Australian dollars, 35,000 South Korean won and 199 Chinese yuan.