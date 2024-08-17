Tk 30m, foreign currency seized from ex-secretary Shah Kamal’s residence
Police recovered more than Tk 30 million in cash and various foreign currencies worth over Tk 1 million from the residence of former senior secretary for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Shah Kamal in Dhaka on Friday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police said, tipped off, a team of police raided house no. 29/2 and 3 at block F on Babar Shah Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur and seized those local and foreign currencies.
Police also recovered prize bonds worth over Tk 74,000. Of the seized foreign currencies, there were 3,000 US dollars, 1,320 Malaysian ringgit, 2,969 Saudi riyals, 4,122 Singapore dollars, 1,915 Australian dollars, 35,000 South Korean won and 199 Chinese yuan.
Shah Kamal served as the secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief from March 2015 to June 2020 and allegedly received money from various sources including transfer of staff, procumbent and development works. He retired on 29 June 2020.