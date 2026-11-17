HC upholds death sentence of Sohel Rana in Ramisa murder case
The High Court (HC) today, Tuesday, upheld the death sentence of convict Sohel Rana but acquitted his wife, Swapna, in a case lodged over the rape and brutal murder of child Ramisa in the capital’s Pallabi area.
A special High Court bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja pronounced the judgment this noon.
In its judgment, the High Court said the post-mortem report found evidence of rape.
“We found that Sohel Rana’s statement was truthful and made voluntarily. Ramisa’s murder was committed brutally and unusually, and that the death penalty was the appropriate punishment for such a crime,” the High Court observed.
The High Court (HC) on 16 November fixed today for pronouncing its judgment in the case lodged over the rape and brutal murder of child Ramisa in the capital’s Pallabi area on 19 May this year. It passed the order after a hearing on the death reference and appeals of two convicts in the case.
Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal and Deputy Attorneys General Mohammad Osman Chowdhury and Syed Ezaz Kabir took part in the hearing for the state while state-appointed defence counsel Hafizur Rahman Khan argued for the two convicts.
Earlier on 7 June 2026, Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children’s Violence Suppression Tribunal handed down the death sentence to convict Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akter for the crime. The tribunal also imposed a fine of Taka five lakh on Sohel and Taka two lakh on Swapna.
According to the case details, the dismembered body of Ramisa was recovered from a flat in a building at Pallabi on May 19. Before the recovery, Sohel, a resident of the flat, escaped by breaking the bathroom window grille.
Police detained his wife, from the flat and subsequently arrested Sohel Rana from Fatullah in Narayanganj later that evening. Following the incident, the victim’s father filed the case with Pallabi Police Station.