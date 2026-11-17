The High Court (HC) today, Tuesday, upheld the death sentence of convict Sohel Rana but acquitted his wife, Swapna, in a case lodged over the rape and brutal murder of child Ramisa in the capital’s Pallabi area.

A special High Court bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja pronounced the judgment this noon.

In its judgment, the High Court said the post-mortem report found evidence of rape.