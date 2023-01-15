Fardin death: Probe report submission deferred to 14 Feb

A Dhaka court on Sunday deferred till 14 February the submission of the probe report in a case filed over the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Islam Mallik fixed the fresh date as the investigating officer of the case failed to submit the report today.

Amatullah Bushra, a friend of Fardin and also a 3rd year student of East West University, who secured bail in the case recently, appeared before the court.