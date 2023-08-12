Initiative to bring Arav Khan back home mere eyewash

Arav is an accused in a case filed over the murder of police’s Special Branch inspector Mamun Emran Khan. Interpol has already issued red notice against Arav Khan who has been hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is the 63rd Bangladeshi to be included in the red notice of Interpol.

When Prothom Alo contacted IGP Abdullah Al-Mamun on Thursday night, he said, “The process to bring Arav Khan back to Bangladesh from Dubai is underway. Besides taking help of Interpol, police are using diplomatic channels too to bring him back in the country.” IGP hoped he would bring Arav Khan back to Bangladesh successfully.

Earlier, on 25 March, the IGP at a programme at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka said police are trying to bring Arav Khan, an accused in the case filed over the murder of police inspector Mamun Emran Khan.

Police inspector Mamun Emran Khan was killed at a flat in Banani in the capital on 8 July, 2018. His charred body was recovered from a forest in Gazipur on the next day. The deceased officer’s elder brother Jahangir Alam Khan filed a lawsuit with Banani police station in the capital. Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch (DB) submitted charge sheet against absconding Rabiul Islam aka Arav Khan and nine others on 31 March, 2019.

According to police, Arav Khan fled to India after killing Mamun EMran Khan. He managed an Indian passport and went to Dubai from there as an Indian citizen. He inaugurated a gold shop, Arav Jewellers, in Dubai on 15 March.