Teen hacked to death after clash over football match in Magura

A 14-year-old boy was hacked to death on Saturday following a clash over a football match. The incident occurred at Mohammadpur upazila in Magura.

The deceased was identified as Hasib Munshi, son of Shaykeh Munshi and a class-nine student at a madrasa in Jhama village of the upazila, said Ahraful Islam, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station.