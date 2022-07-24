Teen hacked to death after clash over football match in Magura

Fueled by previous rivalry, an hour-long armed clash broke out between two groups over the issue playing football on Char Jhama Primary School playground, which left several people injured, said the police official.
After the initial clash had died down, some opponents found Hasib alone near the playground and hacked him with sharp weapons, said the police quoting locals.
He was taken to Faridpur Boalmari Hospital around 8.00pm but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
“Efforts are on to arrest the accused and additional police have been deployed in the area,” said OC Ashraful Islam.
Hasib’s brother Amanat Munshi said, “Hasib had no involvement with any of the clashing groups. We demand justice for our innocent brother’s death.”