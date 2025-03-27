‘Mob’ beats Chhatra Federation leader claiming BCL man
A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation’s Chattogram city unit was beaten by a “mob” claiming that he is an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League Wednesday afternoon.
The incident of beating Shawkat Osman, organiser of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation’s Chattogram city unit, took place near Mimi Super Market in Panchlaish of Chattogram around 3:30 pm.
He was returning home from a private tuition, witnesses and the police said.
At that time, Mirza Faruk, member secretary of Omargani M.E.S. College unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, and several others mobilised the mob and beat up Shawkat Osman, finding him alone there.
Police rescued him after receiving a call on the national emergency service, 999. Later, he was released.
Speaking about this, Sridham Shill, former general secretary of Chattogram city unit of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and current central executive committee’s political education affairs secretary, told Prothom Alo that MES College Chhatra Dal leader Mirza Faruq and his associates are involved with the incident.
As cash has been filed against them, he added.
Mirza Faruq told newspersons that Shawkar Osman was beaten as he looks like a Chhatra League man.
Panchlaish police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Solaiman told Prothom Alo a case has been filed against two including Mirza Faruq.
The police have been trying to arrest the perpetrators, he added.