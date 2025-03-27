‘Mob’ beats Chhatra Federation leader claiming BCL man

He was returning home from a private tuition, witnesses and the police said.

At that time, Mirza Faruk, member secretary of Omargani M.E.S. College unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, and several others mobilised the mob and beat up Shawkat Osman, finding him alone there.

Police rescued him after receiving a call on the national emergency service, 999. Later, he was released.

Speaking about this, Sridham Shill, former general secretary of Chattogram city unit of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and current central executive committee’s political education affairs secretary, told Prothom Alo that MES College Chhatra Dal leader Mirza Faruq and his associates are involved with the incident.