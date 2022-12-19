List of disappeared AL leaders-activists during BNP regime being made: Minister

When asked about BNP promising justice for all enforced disappearance, murder, torture for last half decade in their outline of structural reforms of the state, the home minister said they are taking a step in this regard too as it has become people’s demand now.

Asaduzzaman said bars across the country will remain closed for 24 hours from 6:00pm, 31 December and no concerts will be allowed on roads and flyovers on that night.

This year Christmas Day will be celebrated in 5,682 churches across the country and security measures will be taken for all, said the minister.

“In large churches we have requested to provide volunteers from the Christian community along with our security forces. Special security and intelligence forces will be deployed in diplomatic zones as most diplomats are Christian. CCTV cameras will be installed and important churches will be swept as done during the VIP movement and dog squads will also be deployed,” added the minister.