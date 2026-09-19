Police question teenager seen with Apratim in CCTV footage

Police have detained a teenager in connection with the recovery of the body of Ishayat Shahriar, also known as Apratim, 13, the son of Nahida Begum, a teacher at Comilla University.

He was detained from the Kotbari area of Cumilla on Saturday afternoon after Apratim’s body was recovered. Police said he was being questioned as a suspect.

Cumilla district police media officer and Additional Superintendent of Police Md Lutfur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo at around 4:00 pm.

He said a person had been detained in connection with the recovery of Apratim’s body and was being questioned. The information obtained from him would be verified and scrutinised before further legal action.