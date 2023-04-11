Two brothers killed in clash between rival groups

Two people were killed in a clash resulting from a longstanding turf war in Barishal’s Muladi upazila on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Helal Bepari and his brother Kamal Bepari. Further details couldn’t be confirmed immediately.

Tushar Kumar Mandal, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Muladi police station said the 'Akon' and 'Haji' groups of Toyka village of Muladi upazila’s Batamara union had been at loggerheads for a long time.