Two brothers killed in clash between rival groups

Two people were killed in a clash resulting from a longstanding turf war in Barishal’s Muladi upazila on Monday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Helal Bepari and his brother Kamal Bepari. Further details couldn’t be confirmed immediately.
Tushar Kumar Mandal, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Muladi police station said the 'Akon' and 'Haji' groups of Toyka village of Muladi upazila’s Batamara union had been at loggerheads for a long time.
“Clashes broke out between the two sides on Monday evening. At one point, two men named Helal Bepari and Kamal Bepari were stabbed to death,” he said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) in Barisal Wahidul Islam said: "We are taking the matter very seriously. A joint team of DB and police was already sent to the location of the clashes.”
“Those responsible for this incident will be held accountable by the law,” he said.