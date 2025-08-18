Risk of mugging higher at certain times in Dhaka, 1108 accused released on bail in 3 months

Mugging has become a major source of anxiety for pedestrians In many areas of the capital.

The risk is particularly high in the evening, at night and in the early morning hours.

The release of multiple pieces of video footage showing offenders on the streets staging attacks, injuring victims with sharp weapons and looting valuables at knifepoint has further fuelled public fear.

Amid such circumstances, a total of 1,108 accused in mugging cases have been released on bail over the past three months in Dhaka.

According to information obtained from a relevant source at Police Headquarters, 425 individuals were released in May, 305 in June and 378 in July by the courts in Dhaka.

These suspects were accused in 1,058 cases filed with 50 police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The police stated that some of those granted bail were directly involved in the crimes.

Some had been caught red-handed, while others were arrested following their identification during investigation.

Several were detained while preparing for mugging or as suspected muggers.

In certain cases, suspects named in the charge sheet submitted to court were also granted bail.