Woman gang -raped on way home from wedding; 5 arrested

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped on her way back from a wedding ceremony in Mollahat upazila of Bagherhat on late Friday night.

The victim, who was subjected to this assault, was rescued and sent for medical examination to Bagherhat 250-bed District Hospital on Saturday by the police.

In connection with the case, five individuals have been arrested by the police. The arrested individuals are Akram Sheikh, 19, son of Yusuf Sheikh of Kahalpur village in Mollahat Upazila, Rajib Sheikh,19, son of Chan Mia Sheikh, Sohag Molla, 18, son of Tarik Molla, Nasim Molla, 19, son of Bellal Molla, and Komeer Sheikh, 22, son of Shahjan Sheikh, reports UNB.