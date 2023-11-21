One killed while making bombs at BCL leader’s house

A man was killed and another injured in a blast in Lalmohan upazila of Bhola.

The incident occurred at midnight on Tuesday in the house of Azahar Majhi adjacent to Janata Bazar area in the Dhaligournagar union of the upazila.

The locals say the two persons sustained serious injuries while making bombs. One of them died on the way to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Md Monir Bayati, 47 and the name of the injured is Md Firoz, 35, son of local Aziullah Majhi. Firoz has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.