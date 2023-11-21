One killed while making bombs at BCL leader’s house

A man was killed and another injured in a blast in Lalmohan upazila of Bhola.
The incident occurred at midnight on Tuesday in the house of Azahar Majhi adjacent to Janata Bazar area in the Dhaligournagar union of the upazila.
The locals say the two persons sustained serious injuries while making bombs. One of them died on the way to hospital.
The deceased was identified as Md Monir Bayati, 47 and the name of the injured is Md Firoz, 35, son of local Aziullah Majhi. Firoz has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.
District police super (SP) Md Mahiduzzaman told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning, “We are not sure whether they were injured in the blast while making bombs or somebody hurled it at them. We are still investigating. Members of the police have been deployed at the spot."
The house, where the incident happened, is owned by Azharul Islam Majhi, 65, of the area. His son Shariful Islam alias Joy is the general secretary of Dhaligournagar union Chhatra League. His father said the incident took place in Shariful’s room.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, Azharul Islam said he was asleep at around 12.00 am. He was awakened by the sound of the blast. He saw his son’s room was completely destroyed and his daughter-in-laws were running in panic with his grandchildren. His sons were not at home.
At first he could not clearly see due to the smoke. Later, they saw Monir Bayati and Md Firoz lying wounded after the smoke cleared up.
Residential medical officer of the Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, Md Mhosin told Prothom Alo over the phone that police came here with a deceased person. They took the body after being confirmed of his death.
Dhaligournagar union parishad (UP) member Md Salauddin said, “Monir Bayati has long been known as a bomb maker in the area.”