Ex-secretaries Helaluddin, Mostafa Kamal placed on remand

According to the police and court sources, police sought a 10-day remand for former secretary Helaluddin Ahmed in a case filed over the attack at BNP central office in Nayaplatan and the killing of BNP activist Makbul on 7 December 2022. The defence lawyer sought to quash the remand plea.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court granted a four-day remand for former election commission secretary Helaluddin to quiz in this case, the sources added.

Earlier, the police detained Helaluddin Ahmed from a house in the Khulshi Tultuli area of Chattogram on Wednesday evening.