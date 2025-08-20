Sylhet: ‘Consensus’ on sand plundering

Unregulated sand extraction continues relentlessly from Sripur, Rangpani, Jaflong, the protected Bunker area and several other rivers and tourist sites across Sylhet. Just like the indiscriminate looting of stones, sand plundering has now left these beautiful areas disfigured.

Locals state that politically backed syndicates are carrying out the sand looting openly. Although the administration occasionally launches drives, no effective measures are being implemented. Consequently, the region’s natural balance and the very existence of tourist destinations are now under threat.

Tourists once rushed to Sripur and Rangpani daily to admire the beauty of the areas. However, in 1992, Sripur was classified as a stone quarry and placed under lease by the Bureau of Mineral Development (BMD) and in 2013 it was officially gazetted as such. Over time, Sripur began to lose its charm, with a spillover effect on Rangpani as well.

The leasing was suspended in 2020.