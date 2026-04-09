Abu Sayeed’s mother not satisfied with verdict
The family of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur who was martyred during the July mass uprising, has expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict in his murder case. In their reaction after the judgment was announced, his father Abul Hossain and mother Monowara Begum expressed their disappointment to journalists.
On Thursday afternoon, the International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced two former police members to death for shooting Abu Sayeed dead. They are former Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Amir Hossain and former constable Sujan Chandra Roy. Among the 28 accused in the case, three were given life imprisonment, while others received varying terms of punishment.
After the verdict, Abu Sayeed’s father Mokbul Hossain, mother Monowara Begum, and cousin Ruhul Amin spoke to journalists at their home in Jafarpur village of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur. Mokbul Hossain said, “Two have been sentenced to death, three to life imprisonment. More people should have been given the death penalty. I am not satisfied with this verdict. Many accused have been acquitted, even though they are guilty. They should have been punished more strictly.”
Abu Sayeed’s mother Monowara Begum said, “We are not happy at this moment. If more of the accused had been punished, if more had been given the death penalty, then we would have been satisfied. Otherwise, we are not happy. Some accused have been released, some have not received the death penalty—that is why we are upset. My heart is not at ease, my soul has not found peace.”
Abu Sayeed’s elder brother Ramzan Ali is the plaintiff in the case. He and his younger brother Abu Hossain were present at the International Crimes Tribunal during the announcement of the verdict. On behalf of the family, cousin and witness Omar Faruk spoke to journalists at their home in Pirganj.
Omar Faruk said, “We hope that if there is any scope to take further action on this verdict—if an appeal can be made—and if the punishment can be increased, then at least the family will feel satisfied. We did not expect that only two accused would receive the death penalty. Many of the accused are still absconding, and there is no visible initiative to arrest them.”
Meanwhile, Abu Sayeed’s classmates at Begum Rokeya University also expressed disappointment with the verdict.
Shamsur Rahman, a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and a student of the university, said, “After a long wait, the verdict in our brother’s murder case has been delivered. But we have seen that many who deserved severe punishment have been given lighter sentences. We will urge the court to reconsider this. At the same time, those who have been given the maximum punishment should have their sentences carried out quickly.”
Another former coordinator, Ashikur Rahman, said, “We clearly saw that this was a police killing. We saw police officer AC Imran (former Assistant Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police) leading from the front and throwing stones. But no punishment has been given to that officer. His name is not even on the list of accused. We have still not received a proper explanation as to why his name was excluded from the case. We demand that these issues be considered and that appropriate steps be taken.”