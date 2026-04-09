Abu Sayeed’s mother not satisfied with verdict

The family of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur who was martyred during the July mass uprising, has expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict in his murder case. In their reaction after the judgment was announced, his father Abul Hossain and mother Monowara Begum expressed their disappointment to journalists.

On Thursday afternoon, the International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced two former police members to death for shooting Abu Sayeed dead. They are former Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Amir Hossain and former constable Sujan Chandra Roy. Among the 28 accused in the case, three were given life imprisonment, while others received varying terms of punishment.

After the verdict, Abu Sayeed’s father Mokbul Hossain, mother Monowara Begum, and cousin Ruhul Amin spoke to journalists at their home in Jafarpur village of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur. Mokbul Hossain said, “Two have been sentenced to death, three to life imprisonment. More people should have been given the death penalty. I am not satisfied with this verdict. Many accused have been acquitted, even though they are guilty. They should have been punished more strictly.”

Abu Sayeed’s mother Monowara Begum said, “We are not happy at this moment. If more of the accused had been punished, if more had been given the death penalty, then we would have been satisfied. Otherwise, we are not happy. Some accused have been released, some have not received the death penalty—that is why we are upset. My heart is not at ease, my soul has not found peace.”