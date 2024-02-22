4 gold smugglers arrested in joint drive at Dhaka Airport

The members of the Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) apprehended four individuals in a coordinated operation on Wednesday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Some 2.104 kilograms of gold, including bars, powder, and jewelry, valued at approximately Tk 17.4 million was recovered from their possession.

The individuals caught in this high-stakes operation were identified as Abdul Kadir, 41, and Ibrahim Khalil, 40, from Munshiganj; Jewel Hossain, 34, from Patuakhali; and Khorshed Alam, 42, from Gazipur.