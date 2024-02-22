4 gold smugglers arrested in joint drive at Dhaka Airport
The members of the Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) apprehended four individuals in a coordinated operation on Wednesday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Some 2.104 kilograms of gold, including bars, powder, and jewelry, valued at approximately Tk 17.4 million was recovered from their possession.
The individuals caught in this high-stakes operation were identified as Abdul Kadir, 41, and Ibrahim Khalil, 40, from Munshiganj; Jewel Hossain, 34, from Patuakhali; and Khorshed Alam, 42, from Gazipur.
Mohammad Ziaul Haque, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) for the APBn, provided these details in a press briefing following the arrests.
He said acting on a tip-off, they conducted a join drive and arrested the suspects who had just disembarked from a US Bangla flight arriving from Dubai at approximately 4:55 am. The joint team of APBn and NSI intercepted the suspects at around 6:00 am as they attempted to pass through the green channel.
He further elaborated that the smuggled gold was ingeniously concealed in the suspects’ bodies, indicating a sophisticated attempt to bypass airport security measures.