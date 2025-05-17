Magura child rape: 1 sentenced to death, 3 acquitted

A Magura court has sentenced Hitu Sheikh, the prime accused in the Magura child rape and murder case, to death.The remaining three accused in the case have been acquitted.

Magura Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal Judge M Zahid Hasan passed the verdict at around 9:30 am today, Saturday.

Ehsanul Haque Samaji, a lawyer with the rank of attorney general and appointed as a special prosecutor by the Ministry of Home Affairs, confirmed the verdict.