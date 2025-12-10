Mohammadpur double murder: Domestic help arrested
The police have arrested domestic help Ayesha from Jhalakathi in connection with the murder of a woman and her daughter in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.
Deputy commissioner (DC) Muhammad Talebur Rahman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media and public relations division confirmed the development to Prothom Alo around 12:45 pm today, Wednesday.
Talebur Rahman stated that domestic worker Ayesha was arrested in Jhalakathi by officers from Mohammadpur police station.
Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the Mohammadpur zone, Jewel Rana, told Prothom Alo that Ayesha was detained at around 12:00 pm today in Nalchity, Jhalakathi.
He added that further details would be disclosed following her interrogation.
On Monday afternoon, police recovered the bloodied bodies of a mother and daughter from a flat in Mohammadpur. The victims were identified as Laila Afroze, 48, and her daughter Nafisa Lawal Binte Aziz, 15.
A case was filed by AZM Azizul Islam, Laila’s husband and Nafisa’s father, at Mohammadpur police station on Monday night over the double murder.
According to the case statement, the killings occurred at some point between 7:51 am and 9:35 am on Monday.
Investigating officers say that the woman arrested had started working at the household as a domestic help only four days before the murders. During all four days, she had entered and left the flat either wearing a burkha or with her face covered.
CCTV footage from the building shows that on the day of the incident she arrived wearing a burkha. However, when leaving the flat, she was dressed in the school uniform of the deceased, Nafisa.