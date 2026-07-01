10 years after Holey Artisan: A night of terror, a decade of scars

It was Friday on 1 July 2016. In the evening, the presence of local and foreign guests at the upscale Holey Artisan Bakery cafe in Gulshan was typical for the time. Following Iftar, all of a sudden a group of young men stormed into the restaurant armed with guns, machetes and explosives, taking everyone inside hostage.

Upon receiving the news, the police were the first to arrive at the scene. Soon after, members of various law enforcement agencies, including RAB, SWAT and BGB, cordoned off the entire area.

The militants hurled bombs at the police officers who first arrived at the scene. The attack killed Assistant Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch, Rabiul Karim and the then-Officer-in-Charge of Banani police station, Salahuddin Khan. Many others were injured.

Throughout the night, the relatives of the hostages waited on the streets of Gulshan. No one knew for sure whether their loved ones inside were still alive or not.