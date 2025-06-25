Railway employee detained for ‘raping’ passenger in train toilet
A female passenger was raped inside the toilet of Rangpur Express train on Wednesday in the Kamalapur Railway Station area. The incident occurred around 9:15 am in the morning.
PA operator of Rangpur Express Saiful Islam, 28, has been detained in connection with the incident.
The Railway Police say the victim is from Kurigram while accused Saiful Islam is from Gaibandha.
Syedpur railway district superintendent of police (SP) Farhat Ahmed confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo this noon.
He said over the phone, “The Rangpur Express train was standing at a platform of Dhaka’s Kamalapur Railway Station. There, a female passenger was allegedly raped by railway PA operator Saiful Islam in the train's toilet.”
The victim informed the on-duty railway police on the train about the incident. The police then detained Saiful. Both the victim and the accused will be taken off the train upon arrival at Santahar junction station in Bogura. They will later be brought back to Kamalapur in Dhaka. Since the incident took place in Kamalapur, the case will be filed there.