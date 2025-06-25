Railway employee detained for ‘raping’ passenger in train toilet

A female passenger was raped inside the toilet of Rangpur Express train on Wednesday in the Kamalapur Railway Station area. The incident occurred around 9:15 am in the morning.

PA operator of Rangpur Express Saiful Islam, 28, has been detained in connection with the incident.

The Railway Police say the victim is from Kurigram while accused Saiful Islam is from Gaibandha.

Syedpur railway district superintendent of police (SP) Farhat Ahmed confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo this noon.