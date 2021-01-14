ACC approves case against expelled Jubo League leader Anis, wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved two cases against Jubo League's expelled office secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman and his wife Sumi Rahman, reports UNB.
ACC deputy director Gulshan Ara Pradhan filed two cases against Anisur and his wife for illegally amassing Tk 12.8 crore and Tk 1.31 crore respectivly.
The cases were filed against the couple with ACC district coordinated office, Dhaka-1 on 29 September 2019.
On the other hand, the ACC also filed another case accusing Anisur's wife Sumi for amassing over Tk 1.31 crore beyond her known sources of income.
Kazi Anisur Rahman went into hiding during the crackdown on illegal casinos.
He started working as a computer operator at Jubo League's central office in 2005 and grabbed the post of office secretary seven years later.
Anisur was appointed as the deputy office secretary to the organisation in 2012 before being promoted to the vacant post of office secretary six months later.