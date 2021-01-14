ACC approves case against expelled Jubo League leader Anis, wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved two cases against Jubo League's expelled office secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman and his wife Sumi Rahman, reports UNB.

ACC deputy director Gulshan Ara Pradhan filed two cases against Anisur and his wife for illegally amassing Tk 12.8 crore and Tk 1.31 crore respectivly.

The cases were filed against the couple with ACC district coordinated office, Dhaka-1 on 29 September 2019.