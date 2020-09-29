ACC prosecutes 7 over fake N-95 masks

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against seven people for allegedly accepting and distributing fake N-95 masks amid the outbreak of highly infectious novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), putting the health workers at risk, reports UNB.

ACC deputy director Nurul Huda filed the case at the commission’s integrated district office, Dhaka-01.

ACC has arrested Md Abdur Razzak, chairman of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, over allegations of corruption in supplying N-95 masks to some government hospitals.