Embezzlement

ACC prosecutes ex-Standard Bank MD, 7 others

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against eight people, including a former managing director of Standard Bank, for embezzling Tk 40 million (4 crore), reports UNB.

ACC assistant director Muhammad Joynal Abedin filed the case at the ACC integrated district office, Dhaka-1.

The accused are - Socheton Sahajjo Sangstha's executive director Jesmin Rashid, its president Hasna Hena and secretary Nasrin Akter, former manager of Standard bank's Pragati Sarani branch (currently vice president and manager of Premier Bank's Nikunjo branch) Shooiab Mahmud Tuhin, senior executive officer Sheikh Mohammad Monsurul Karim, managing director of Chittagong Stock Exchange (former managing director and chief executive officer of Standard Bank, main branch) Mamunur Rashid, additional managing director Tarikul Azam, former vice president and ARCD of Standard Bank, main branch.

They withdrew the money in the name of a non-existent NGO.

According to ACC investigation, the accused siphoned off the money intended for distribution among small entrepreneurs.

