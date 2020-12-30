ACC recommends scrapping case terming accused ‘honourable’, ‘amount of embezzled money small’

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in March last year filed a suit against five government officials and a union parishad chairman on allegations of misappropriating rice of a government project in Thakurgaon sadar upazila.

The anti-graft body, however, has recommended withdrawing of the case as the accused are ‘honourable’ persons and the amount of money they misappropriated is ‘small’.

The accused are former project implementation officer of Thakurgaon sadar upazila Golam Kibria, sadar upazila food controller Biplab Kumar Sinha Roy, acting officer at a government food warehouse Sahab Uddin, acting officer at Gareahat food warehouse Maidul Islam, Shibganj food warehouse acting officer SM Golam Mostafa and Dholarhat union parishad chairman Simanta Kumar Barman.

Investigation officer ACC’s Dinajpur coordination office deputy assistant director Saidur Rahman said all the accused are honourable persons. The amount of misappropriated money is also small. They already have suffered one kind of punishment as they have deposited the misappropriated money to the government exchequer and were in lock-up for long. That’s why it has been recommended to release them from the case.