Crime and Law

ACC seeks asset information of additional DIG’s wife

UNB
Dhaka

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday sought information of the assets of Sharifa Begum, wife of Additional DIG Mokhlesur Rahman, from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK).

A letter in this regard was sent from the ACC head office on Thursday, director of public relations department of the ACC Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

According to ACC sources, a letter has been sent to RAJUK as part of the investigation.

Mokhlesur Rahman’s wife owns a 2,500 square feet flat in the capital’s Shantinagar and a resort in Cox’s Bazar. Besides, there is a savings certificate of TK 6 million and a Toyota car, ACC source informed.

The couple submitted the statement of assets to the ACC secretary on the basis of the complaint while ACC deputy director Abu Bakar Siddique is verifying this.

