ACC summons deputy attorney general Rupa

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday summoned Supreme Court's deputy attorney general Jannatul Ferdousi Rupa on charges of colluding with various accused, including expelled Jubo League leader Golam Kibria Shamim, reports UNB.

She was asked to appear at the commission's head office on 4 November for questioning.

The ACC sent a letter in this regard to Rupa on 28 October.