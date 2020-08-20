ACC to quiz JKG’s Sabrina among 6 at jail gate as trial begins officially

Prothom Alo English Desk
Polices takes JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury to court on 20 August 2020
Polices takes JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury to court on 20 August 2020 Hasan Raja

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will interrogate six people including JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury at the jail gate on three working days, reports news agency BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order, allowing a plea of ACC deputy director and investigation team officer Selina Akhter Moni.

The ACC official filed the plea to interrogate the accused at jail gate in a case lodged over embezzling money by conducting fake coronavirus infection tests.

Advertisement

The five other accused are -- Sabrina’s husband and JKG CEO Ariful Haque Chowdhury, ASM Sayeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjina Patwari, and Jebunnesa Rima.

Earlier in the day, the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari framed charges against eight including Sabrina and Ariful in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

He passed the indictment order in the presence of the accused, initiating the trial officially.

More News

Indictment hearing date in Khaleda’s coal mine graft case fixed

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia

Fake COVID test report: Trial against JKG’s Sabrina, Ariful officially begins

Polices takes JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury to court on 20 August 2020

Two girls ‘gang raped’ in Thakurgaon

Two girls ‘gang raped’ in Thakurgaon

HC rejects Shipra’s plea seeking action against police

Shipra Debnath