ACC to quiz JKG’s Sabrina among 6 at jail gate as trial begins officially

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will interrogate six people including JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury at the jail gate on three working days, reports news agency BSS.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order, allowing a plea of ACC deputy director and investigation team officer Selina Akhter Moni.
The ACC official filed the plea to interrogate the accused at jail gate in a case lodged over embezzling money by conducting fake coronavirus infection tests.
The five other accused are -- Sabrina’s husband and JKG CEO Ariful Haque Chowdhury, ASM Sayeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjina Patwari, and Jebunnesa Rima.
Earlier in the day, the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari framed charges against eight including Sabrina and Ariful in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus test reports.
He passed the indictment order in the presence of the accused, initiating the trial officially.