ACC to quiz JKG’s Sabrina among 6 at jail gate as trial begins officially

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will interrogate six people including JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury at the jail gate on three working days, reports news agency BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order, allowing a plea of ACC deputy director and investigation team officer Selina Akhter Moni.

The ACC official filed the plea to interrogate the accused at jail gate in a case lodged over embezzling money by conducting fake coronavirus infection tests.