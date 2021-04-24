Accused in 11 drugs cases held in Cumilla

A man was arrested with 100 yaba pills from a parked bus in Homna upazila of Cumilla on Friday, reports UNB.

The arrestee has been identified as Billal Hossain, 35.

He is accused in 11 drugs cases filed with different police stations in Cumilla.

According to police, the bus was parked at the upazila bus terminal. Billal was selling yaba inside the empty bus.

However, a police patrol team raided the bus and arrested him with 100 yaba pills, said Abdul Qayes, officer-in-charge (OC) of Homna police station.

Billal was sent to jail through court the same day.