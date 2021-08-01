Actress Eka lands in jail in 2 separate cases

Police on Saturday evening detained Eka from her apartment in Ulan area under Hatirjheel police station after receiving a call on emergency 999 service.
She allegedly tortured her house help Hazera and left her bloodied and bruised.
Acting on the call, police rushed to the house, rescued the victim Hazera and detained Eka from the scene.
Police also seized five yaba tablets, 50 grams of ganja and half bottle of wine from Eka's house.
Hazera's husband later filed an attempt to murder case, while police lodged another case under narcotics control act.