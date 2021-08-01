Crime and Law

Actress Eka lands in jail in 2 separate cases

A Dhaka court today, Sunday, sent film actress Eka to jail in two separate cases filed over torturing her house help and seizure of drugs.

Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order as police produced Eka, who was detained from her house on Saturday, before the court and pleaded to place her on a total six-day remand in the two cases. Eka's counsels, however, pleaded for her bail.

After hearing both the sides, the court sent her to jail.

Police on Saturday evening detained Eka from her apartment in Ulan area under Hatirjheel police station after receiving a call on emergency 999 service.

She allegedly tortured her house help Hazera and left her bloodied and bruised.

Acting on the call, police rushed to the house, rescued the victim Hazera and detained Eka from the scene.

Police also seized five yaba tablets, 50 grams of ganja and half bottle of wine from Eka's house.

Hazera's husband later filed an attempt to murder case, while police lodged another case under narcotics control act.

