Actress Eka lands in jail in 2 separate cases

A Dhaka court today, Sunday, sent film actress Eka to jail in two separate cases filed over torturing her house help and seizure of drugs.

Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order as police produced Eka, who was detained from her house on Saturday, before the court and pleaded to place her on a total six-day remand in the two cases. Eka's counsels, however, pleaded for her bail.

After hearing both the sides, the court sent her to jail.