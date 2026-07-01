311 extremists remain fugitives

When asked on 4 April whether the fugitives posed any security threat, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, additional inspector general of police and head of the ATU, declined to comment directly.

However, he said, "There is no place for extremism in Bangladesh. The peace-loving people of this country do not support extremism."

On the evening of 5 August 2024, attackers stormed Kashimpur High Security Central Prison.

They broke through the prison's main gate and set fire to a storage facility on the third floor. During the attack, 202 inmates, including nine prisoners convicted in extremist-related cases, escaped.

According to ATU sources, law enforcement arrested 2,143 members of banned extremist organisations across the country in various cases between 2021 and 2024.

Between 2021 and December 2025, 1,611 detainees secured bail and were released from prison over a five-year period. Of those, 380 were released on bail after the mass uprising on 5 August 2024. At present, 162 extremist suspects and convicts remain in prison.

ATU data further show that 59 death-row inmates, 46 prisoners serving life sentences, and 25 individuals serving fixed-term sentences for involvement with extremist organisations are currently held in 16 prisons across the country.

In addition, 32 other imprisoned suspects are still awaiting the conclusion of their trials.