Ajmeri Osman’s 8 associates remanded for attacking newspaper office

Ajmeri Osman is son of late Jatiya Party MP Nasim Osman, and a nephew of lawmaker Shamim Osman.
Arif Hossain Kanak, a staff reporter of the newspaper, said, “Over 100 people on motorcycles stormed into our office around 12:15pm.”
“They started to abuse us and wanted to know why the news report was published Friday.”
Inspector of Narayanganj court police Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo that the Sadar police station sought seven day remand for eight persons detained over the attack on the newspaper office. The court granted one day remand for each of them after the hearing.
Earlier on Saturday, the newspaper’s editor and publisher Jabed Ahmed filed a case against 19 associates of Ajmeri Osman and 30-40 other unnamed persons.
Officer in charge of Narayanganj Sadar model police station Shah Zaman told Prothom Alo that the editor accused the attackers of incurring damage worth Tk 150,000 by vandalising the office.