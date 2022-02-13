Ajmeri Osman’s 8 associates remanded for attacking newspaper office

Eight associates of Ajmeri Osman have been remanded for one day each for attacking a local newspaper office in Narayanganj city.

Narayanganj senior judicial magistrate Kazi Mohammad Mohsin gave the order on Sunday.

The persons remanded are Shyamal Saha, Krishna Pal, Nasir Hossain, Md Ibrahim, Litan Das, Md Faisal, Md Hasib and Billal Hossain.

The attack was carried out after the Dainik Somoyer Narayanganj on Friday published a report over Ajmeri Osman's involvement with the murder of teenager Tanwir Muhammad Taqi.