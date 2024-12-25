Looted weapons recovered during operations to arrest muggers

As the presence of the muggers in the area increased, the police launched an operation.

Although no muggers were found during the raid, two foreign-made revolvers were recovered in the bushes.

After nearly an hour of searching, 16 bullets were recovered. It was later revealed that these weapons and bullets had been looted from the police station.

The operation was carried out today, Wednesday, in the Sagarika area near the Pahartali police station in Chattogram.