Looted weapons recovered during operations to arrest muggers
As the presence of the muggers in the area increased, the police launched an operation.
Although no muggers were found during the raid, two foreign-made revolvers were recovered in the bushes.
After nearly an hour of searching, 16 bullets were recovered. It was later revealed that these weapons and bullets had been looted from the police station.
The operation was carried out today, Wednesday, in the Sagarika area near the Pahartali police station in Chattogram.
The weapons and bullets were found near the Dhoppul Bridge, by a canal behind the Customs Academy. According to the police, the operation was mainly targeting the muggers, based on confidential information.
Earlier, on 5 August, during celebrations of the victory of the student-led movement, criminals vandalized, set fire to, and looted various police stations in Chattogram city and district. Firearms, ammunition, and other equipment were looted from police stations. Since then, the police have been conducting operations to recover weapons from various areas.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Pahartali police station, Babul Azad, said that a public announcement had been made to return the weapons stolen from the police station. If people could not return them directly to the station, they were instructed to leave them somewhere. It is believed that someone may have abandoned these weapons a long time ago.