Question leak: 2 PSC deputy directors, 15 others arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested 17 persons, including two deputy directors of the Public Service Commission (PSC), on the allegation of leaking questions of different recruitment exams of Bangladesh Railway.

Former driver of PSC, Syed Abed Ali is also among the arrestees.

Special superintendent of police (SP) of the Cyber Police Centre (CPC) of the CID, Towhidul Islam confirmed this on Monday evening.