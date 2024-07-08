Question leak: 2 PSC deputy directors, 15 others arrested
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested 17 persons, including two deputy directors of the Public Service Commission (PSC), on the allegation of leaking questions of different recruitment exams of Bangladesh Railway.
Former driver of PSC, Syed Abed Ali is also among the arrestees.
Special superintendent of police (SP) of the Cyber Police Centre (CPC) of the CID, Towhidul Islam confirmed this on Monday evening.
He told Prothom Alo they were arrested in police drives in different areas of the city on Sunday and Monday.
Towhidul Islam further said the arrestees were involved in leaking the question paper of the recruitment exam for the posts of deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway. Besides, there are reports that they were also involved in leaking question papers of several non-cadre examinations. They are being questioned at the CID office now.
The arrestees include, PSC deputy directors Md. Abu Jafar and Jahangir Alam, assistant directors SM Alamgir Kabir and Nikhil Chandra Roy, office assistants Khalilur Rahman and Sajedul Islam and former driver Syed Abed Ali.
According to the CID officials involved in the investigation, this ring used to take money leaking the question papers during any of the PSC recruitment tests.
They leaked the question paper of the recruitment test for the posts of deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway.
The members of the ring kept the job aspirants, who had paid them for the question, at an unknown place and provided them with the question papers and answers the night before the exam.