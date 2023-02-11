Tortured CMCH student Sakib would run family with tuition money

Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) student Sakib Hossain who has been beaten up mercilessly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men would run his family with his tuition earnings in the city as his day labourer father had little or no earnings. Sakib, who would bear the expense of his own studies and that of his siblings, is now languishing in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Sakib’s cousin Mizanur Rahman revealed these while talking to Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon. He said Sakib has no affiliation with any political organisation and would always be studying.

A section BCL men allegedly beat up Sakib, 22, and Zahid Hossain alias Wakil, 22, both students of fourth year of DMCH, from Wednesday night to Thursday evening on allegation that the duo was involved with politics of Islami Chhatra Shibir. Two more students—Abu Raiyat, 21, and Mobasshir Hossain, 22—were also beaten up at the same time and sent home after torture.

Sakib and Wakil both are admitted to ICU of CMCH.