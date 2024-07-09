Court orders seizure of Chattogram police ADC and wife's assets
The court has ordered seizure of illegal assets worth Tk 113.4 million (Tk 11 crore 34 lakh) in the name of Chattogram Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner Kamrul Hasan and his wife Saima Begum.
Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions judge Begum Zebunnesa issued the orders today, Tuesday, following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Confirming the matter, ACC Chattogram's assistant director Emran Hossain on Tuesday morning told Prothom Alo, ACC investigations found evidence of moveable and immoveable assets worth Tk 113.4 million in the names of police officer Kamrul Hasan and his wife.
An investigative report in this regard was submitted to the ACC head office last month. ACC appealed to the court to seize the assets so that the accused could not transfer these. The court granted the appeal.
According to ACC sources, Kamrul Hasan joined the police force in 1989 as a sub-inspector (SI). Later he was promoted as officer-in-charge (OC) in various police stations including Hathazari and Banshkhali.
While in the post of additional deputy commissioner (prosecution) of CMP last year, he was transferred. There are allegations that instead of supplying the food allocated by the government for prisoners in custody at Chattogram court, he would withdraw the bill from the state funds and pocket it himself.
Prothom Alo published a report on "Police pocketing prisoners' food", after which the police commissioner ordered an inquiry committee to be formed. The committee report provided evidence of funds for the prisoner's food being misappropriated. However, no action was taken against Kamrul Hasan.
Certain officials of the metropolitan police were framed, but they had simply signed the bill sent by Kamrul Hasan.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, ACC deputy director Emran Hossain said there was a house in Pahartali and a 2,570sq.ft. flat worth Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) next to the DIG office in Khulshi in the name of police officer Kamrul Hasan. The monthly rent from that flat was Tk 70,000. There was also a plot of land in Ananya residential area.
Other than the house, flat and plot of land, he owns two markets in Savar -- Savar City Centre and Savar City Tower. He took no permission when doing business or purchasing property despite being a government official.
And when he got allocation of the plot in Ananya residential area from Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), he even concealed the fact that he already had a house in Chattogram city.
His wife Saima Begum has four vessels in her name. ACC investigations have so far revealed illegal assets worth Tk 113.4 million. Further investigations will reveal if there are any more assets in his name and in the name of his wife.