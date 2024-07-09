Court orders seizure of Chattogram police ADC and wife's assets

The court has ordered seizure of illegal assets worth Tk 113.4 million (Tk 11 crore 34 lakh) in the name of Chattogram Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner Kamrul Hasan and his wife Saima Begum.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions judge Begum Zebunnesa issued the orders today, Tuesday, following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Confirming the matter, ACC Chattogram's assistant director Emran Hossain on Tuesday morning told Prothom Alo, ACC investigations found evidence of moveable and immoveable assets worth Tk 113.4 million in the names of police officer Kamrul Hasan and his wife.

An investigative report in this regard was submitted to the ACC head office last month. ACC appealed to the court to seize the assets so that the accused could not transfer these. The court granted the appeal.