Appellate division upholds HC order on appointing 1650 agriculture officers

The Appellate Division on Monday upheld the High Court's order rejecting a writ petition against the appointment of 1650 deputy assistant agriculture officers at the department of agricultural extension, reports UNB.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after rejecting a writ petition filed challenging the HC order.

Barrister Rokon Uddin Mahmud represented the petitioner's side while additional attorney general AM Amin Uddin stood for the state.

On 16 September, a HC bench of justice JBM Hasan and Razik-Al-Jalil rejected 20 separate rules issued in this regard and announced the appointment of agriculture officers legal.

Later the petitioners appealed for staying the High Court's order. On 23 January 2018, a circular was published to appoint 1,650 deputy assistant agriculture officers.

On 17 January 2020, results of the recruitment test were published after written exam and viva voce.

Thirty-four of the examinees who attended the viva voce filed a petition to the director general of the department of Agricultural Extension and the agriculture secretary saying that quota system was not properly followed during the appointment.

Later Md Rashedul Islam and other candidates a writ petition with the court after receiving no reply from the authorities.

